Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not starting Saturday
Marte is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.
Marte started the opening two games of the season at second base, going 1-for-8 with three strikeouts. Daniel Descalso will start at second Saturday in Marte's place.
