Marte (hand) isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Marte was scratched from the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader due to a sore left hand, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Jake Hager will start at the keystone and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Nursing sore hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scratched from Game 2•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Resting for afternoon game•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Stays hot, swats HR•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Climbs above .200•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hits in seven straight•