Marte (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list but isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since April 7 with a strained hamstring, and he won't immediately rejoin the lineup upon his activation from the injured list. Marte should be back in the starting nine within a day or two, while Tim Locastro receives the start Wednesday in center field.