Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not yet ready for outfield
Marte has been cleared for infield duty only after returning from a groin injury, Julie Stambaugh of the Arizona Republic reports.
Marte, who was out of the lineup Wednesday, has played second base since missing two games due to the groin. Manager Torey Lovullo is not yet certain when Marte will be ready to handle the more stressful outfield position.
