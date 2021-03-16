Marte was pulled from Tuesday's spring game against the Athletics due to left ankle soreness, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old apparently rolled his ankle while running the bases Tuesday, though manager Torey Lovullo indicated it's not a serious concern. Marte should be considered day-to-day, but at this point it doesn't appear his status for Opening Day should be affected by the injury.
