Marte was pulled from Tuesday's spring game against the Athletics due to left ankle soreness, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old apparently rolled his ankle while running the bases Tuesday, though manager Torey Lovullo indicated it's not a serious concern. Marte should be considered day-to-day, but at this point it doesn't appear his status for Opening Day should be affected by the injury.

