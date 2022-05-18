Marte was scratched from Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers due to left hand soreness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Marte came off the bench during Game 1 and apparently suffered the injury during his last at-bat, and he was spotted icing his hand between the two contests. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available on the injury.