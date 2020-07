Marte went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Marte scored the tying run in the eighth inning after getting aboard with a walk. In the ninth, his sacrifice fly put the Diamondbacks ahead. Marte has gone 4-for-11 with a pair of doubles in the first three games of 2020. Serving as the leadoff hitter will likely suppress his RBI count, but he gets on base frequently enough (.389 OBP in 2019, .342 career) to make up for that in runs scored.