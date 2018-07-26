Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench for series finale
Marte is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Thursday.
Marte will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-4 during Wednesday's loss. Daniel Descalso will pick up a start at second base and bat sixth in his stead.
