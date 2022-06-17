Marte (hamstring) isn't in the lineup Friday against the Twins.
Marte exited Wednesday's game against the Reds due to hamstring tightness and will be out of the lineup following Thursday's off day. Jake Hager is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Managing tight hamstring•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Catches breather Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Goes deep in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Slaps pair of doubles•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Ends HR drought•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Extends hitting streak off bench•