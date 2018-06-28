Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Out of Thursday's lineup
Marte is not in the lineup against the Marlins on Thursday.
Marte will take a seat in favor of Daniel Descalso after going 1-for-4 with a double and one run scored during Wednesday's contest. Look for Marte to rejoin the starting nine Friday versus San Francisco.
