Marte went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Dodgers.

Marte doubled and scored in both the fourth and six innings and came up twice in the eighth, walking and recording a two-RBI single. This was his fifth straight game with a hit and although he only has four home runs, Marte's batting a robust .357 with a .404 on base.