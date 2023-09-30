Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Two of Marte's eight steals this season have come in September. He's hitting .313 (26-for-83) this month, an improvement on his .278 mark for the season. The second baseman has added an .849 OPS, 25 home runs, 82 RBI, 94 runs scored, 26 doubles and nine triples through 149 contests.