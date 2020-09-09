Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation Wednesday.

It's unclear exactly how Marte sustained the injury, but he'll be sidelined at least 10 days as a result. While the severity of the injury isn't known, Tim Locastro and Daulton Varsho could see an uptick in playing time in center field. Marte was slashing .290/.324/.407 with two home runs and 14 RBI this season.

More News