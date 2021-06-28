Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Monday, retroactive to June 27.

Marte underwent imaging Monday after he aggravated his hamstring injury Saturday, and he's been diagnosed with a strain. It's not yet clear when the 27-year-old will be cleared to return to game action, but Tim Locastro and Pavin Smith could see increased time in center field in his absence.

More News