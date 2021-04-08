Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain Thursday.

Marte pulled up while running to first base in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies, and he'll miss additional time as a result. He'll undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of the injury, but Tim Locastro should serve as the primary center fielder while Marte is sidelined. Andrew Young was recalled from the taxi squad in a corresponding move to serve as outfield depth.