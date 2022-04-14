Marte went 1-for-3 with two RBI and was hit by a pinch in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Marte knocked in his first two runs of the season, neither one coming as the result of a base hit. He was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning, then a bases-loaded, walkoff sacrifice fly in the 10th produced the winning run. The Diamondbacks are still struggling to hit -- Wednesday's six-hit output (all singles) were a season high -- but they are working the plate. Their nine walks Wednesday featured prominently in both scoring rallies, and they lead MLB with 33 free passes over six games.