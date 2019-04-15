Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Plates two Sunday
Marte went 2-for-4 with two-run home run in Sunday's 8-4 win over San Diego.
Marte gave the Diamondbacks their first lead, one they never relinquished, with his third-inning homer, the fourth of the season. He didn't hit his fourth last year until June 10. A look at his batted-ball numbers indicates the 25-year-old has adjusted his launch angle. Marte went from a 29% flyball rate in 2018 to 43.4% this season. That's helped fuel his .508 slugging percentage and .254 ISO.
