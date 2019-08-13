Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Playing second base

Marte is starting at second base and hitting third Tuesday against the Rockies.

With Josh Rojas up in the majors, it seems that Marte fits best at second base, particularly against righties when Jarrod Dyson is in the lineup. Dyson is the best defensive center fielder on the team, and Rojas is probably a better fit in the outfield, while Marte is a good defender at the keystone.

More News
Our Latest Stories