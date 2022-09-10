Marte started at second base and went 0-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 13-10 loss to Colorado.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo indicated Marte would get a day off during the three-game set in Denver, which means fantasy managers should expect a day off Saturday or Sunday. The day off is due to Marte's history of hamstring injuries occurring in Colorado, but the manager could also give him a break amid a slump. Marte is hitless over his last 17 at-bats.