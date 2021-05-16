Marte (hamstring) played six innings in a game against members of the Rockies at the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo attended the game and was "very encouraged" by Marte's play. He will be evaluated Sunday and is likely headed out on a rehab assignment.
