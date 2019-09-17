Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Plays three positions Monday

Marte went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Marte started in center field, then moved to second base when Jarrod Dyson pinch-ran for Wilmer Flores, before he ended up at shortstop when Nick Ahmed (finger) left the game. Ahmed was confident when talking to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic about returning in time for Tuesday's game. If not, Marte could slot in at shortstop for the 11th time this season.