Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Power show continues

Marte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's 15-5 loss to the Nationals.

The switch-hitting Marte homered for the third time in two games, giving him 20 for the season, nine from the left side and 11 from the right. He appears to have unlocked power from the left side this season. Last season, Marte had a .352 slugging percentage and .652 OPS batting left-handed, but has increased that to .497/.824 in 2019.