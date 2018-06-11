Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Powers Arizona offense
Marte went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Rockies.
Marte fell a triple short of the cycle in this impressive performance, which was highlighted by his fourth home run of the season. While he has been disappointing through 223 at-bats this season -- he has just one stolen base -- he is 11-for-33 across his last 10 games and also has three home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs scored in that span.
