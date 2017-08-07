Marte went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Giants.

Making his second straight start since being reinstated from the bereavement list, Marte was the only Diamondbacks starter to finish with multiple hits. Though the Diamondbacks acquired Adam Rosales from the Athletics prior to the trade deadline to provide another option at shortstop with Chris Owings (finger) at risk of missing the rest of the season, Marte is expected to retain a full-time role at the position so long as he's able to hold his own offensively. Marte has been able to do that so far this season, turning in a career-high .829 OPS through 79 plate appearances.