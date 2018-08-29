Marte went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Giants.

It's been a rather slow August for Marte, who turned in just his fourth multi-performance in 22 games this month. While he's still hitting a palatable .257 on the month, the infielder isn't contributing much in the way of counting stats with only one home run, one steal, three RBI and nine runs over that stretch. Fantasy owners in shallower leagues looking for a boost in the middle infield could probably explore other options at second base or shortstop on the waiver wire without much regret.

