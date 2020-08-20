Marte returned to the lineup and went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Oakland.

After a rest day Tuesday, Marte rapped out multiple hits for the 11th time in 24 games and raised his average to .337. That's higher than he posted during his breakout 2019 season, but Marte's power is down -- just one home run and a .429 slugging percentage. Pitchers are attacking him differently, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, who notes Marte is seeing fewer fastballs over the plate and more on the edge. This has contributed to a reduction in barrels. Last year, when Marte slugged .592 and launched 32 home runs, he barreled up 9.3 percent of his batted balls. That has fallen to 3.6 percent in 2020.