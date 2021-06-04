Marte went 4-for-5 with double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Brewers.

Marte has his timing back after missing several weeks due to a hamstring injury. Over the last 10 games, he's batting .400 (16-for-40) with four extra-base hits, eight RBI and eight runs. For the season, Marte is slashing .375/.414/.613 over 87 plate appearances, but he falls short of qualifying for the league lead.