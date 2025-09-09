Marte went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 11-5 loss to the Giants.

Entering Monday, Marte had gone 0-for-13 across his previous four games, though he had four walks in that span. The second baseman was able to get his bat going again with his first three-hit game since he had four knocks Aug. 13 versus the Rangers. Marte is at a .287/.388/.520 slash line with 25 home runs, 64 RBI, 79 runs scored and four stolen bases across 111 contests this season.