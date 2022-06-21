Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego.

Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.