Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches base four times in loss
Marte went 2-for-3 with a double, a single, two walks and a stolen base while scoring twice in a loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.
Marte was once again the primary catalyst for Arizona's offense, walking and scoring in the first inning and crossing the plate a second time following a leadoff double in the third. He also stole his fifth base of the season after collecting a single off Josh Hader in the ninth. Marte has now reached based in all 14 games in July and sports a .389 average for the month. He has established himself as one of the most improved players in baseball this season with a .320/.374/.579 slash line, 21 home runs and 60 RBI in 387 at-bats.
