Marte went 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Angels.

Marte got on base three times, but to no avail, as nothing came out of the chances. He's slashing .321/.372/.449 with two home runs, nine RBI, 11 runs scored and a 7:14 BB:K in 22 games since returning from the injured list in mid-May. He's been an exception in what has otherwise been a disastrous season for the Diamondbacks as he's kept up his solid play despite the team only having won twice since he was reinstated.

