Marte went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and a run scored in Friday's 13-11 win over the Marlins.

Marte has churned out a.270/.352/.365 batting line in September while chipping in 12 runs and two steals in 18 games, offering the Diamondbacks quality production while serving as the team's starting shortstop. Though Marte's power numbers have dipped since the All-Star break, his solid on-base skills and capable glove should lock him into an everyday role the rest of the way.