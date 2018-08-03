Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches base three times
Marte went 2-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and a run scored in the Diamondbacks' 8-1 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.
It was only Marte's fourth stolen base of the season and seventh in 178 career games with the Diamondbacks, a disappointing total for a player who showed plenty of promise on the basepaths as a rookie with Seattle in 2015. While Marte hasn't matured into the stolen-base threat that many envisioned, he has shown growth as a power hitter in his fourth season in the majors. His personal-best .430 slugging percentage is supported by a 35.8 hard-hit percentage that is nearly nine points above his career rate.
