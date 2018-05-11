Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored the Diamondbacks' only run in the club's 2-1 loss to the Nationals in 11 innings Thursday.

Marte has recorded three base hits in his past two games following an 0-for-11 stretch in the three contests prior to that, but the second baseman is still slashing a meager .216/.281/.299 across 146 plate appearances. With his OPS down 160 points from a season ago, Marte has been a major disappointment thus far and could end up ceding starts at second base to Daniel Descalso once Jake Lamb (shoulder, elbow) is activated from the 10-day disabled list later this month.