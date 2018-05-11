Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches base twice Thursday
Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored the Diamondbacks' only run in the club's 2-1 loss to the Nationals in 11 innings Thursday.
Marte has recorded three base hits in his past two games following an 0-for-11 stretch in the three contests prior to that, but the second baseman is still slashing a meager .216/.281/.299 across 146 plate appearances. With his OPS down 160 points from a season ago, Marte has been a major disappointment thus far and could end up ceding starts at second base to Daniel Descalso once Jake Lamb (shoulder, elbow) is activated from the 10-day disabled list later this month.
More News
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...