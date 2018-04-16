Marte went 1-for-4 with an RBI during Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Marte is having decent success through his first 15 games, slashing .270/.303/.397 with seven RBI and six extra-base hits. He'll look to extend his hitting streak to 10 games Tuesday as the Diamondbacks start a three-game bout with the Giants.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories