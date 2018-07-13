Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Receives breather Friday
Marte is not in the lineup against Atlanta on Friday.
Marte will receive a day off following four straight starts as Daniel Descalso gets the nod at second base for the series opener. After a blistering start to the month of June, Marte is hitting just .217/.319/.417 since June 22.
