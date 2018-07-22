Marte is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

Marte will cede duties at the keystone to Daniel Descalso in the series finale. The 24-year-old switch hitter was one of the Diamondbacks' more productive bats through the first two games of the series, going a combined 5-for-8 with a triple, walk, stolen base, four RBI and two runs.

