Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Receives day off
Marte is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Marte will cede duties at the keystone to Daniel Descalso in the series finale. The 24-year-old switch hitter was one of the Diamondbacks' more productive bats through the first two games of the series, going a combined 5-for-8 with a triple, walk, stolen base, four RBI and two runs.
