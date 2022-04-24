Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Marte started the first 15 games of the season but will take a seat Sunday with a .496 OPS and 27.3 percent strikeout rate through 66 plate appearances. Geraldo Perdomo will cover the keystone in his place for the series finale.
