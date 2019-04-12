Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Receives first day off
Marte is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.
Marte started the first 13 games of the season -- six starts at second base and seven in center field -- but heads to the bench with Chris Paddack on the mound for the Friars. Wilmer Flores will start at the keystone while Jarrod Dyson is in center field for the Diamondbacks.
