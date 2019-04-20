Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Cubs.

Marte attempted to lead a rally in the ninth inning by doubling home a run, but the Diamondbacks would fall 5-1 in the series opener. The 25-year-old has been impressive at the dish through 19 games this season and is hitting .250 with four homers, 15 RBI and two stolen bases.