Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Records 15th RBI
Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Cubs.
Marte attempted to lead a rally in the ninth inning by doubling home a run, but the Diamondbacks would fall 5-1 in the series opener. The 25-year-old has been impressive at the dish through 19 games this season and is hitting .250 with four homers, 15 RBI and two stolen bases.
