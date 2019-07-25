Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Records 22nd homer
Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, walk and two RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles.
Marte took Richard Bleier deep in the sixth inning to record his 22nd home run of the season. Though he's provided plenty of pop throughout the campaign, this was his first long ball since July 12 and just his second of the month. He's found other ways to produce however, notching eight multi-hit efforts in his past 11 starts. He's maintaining a strong .321/.375/.579 line across 437 plate appearances for the season.
