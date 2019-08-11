Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Records eighth steal

Marte went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Marte was the only Diamondback to record multiple hits against Kenta Maeda and the Dodgers bullpen. Both of Marte's hits were singles, and he stole second base in the fourth inning for his eighth steal of the year. Over his last seven games, the 25-year-old has hit .400 (12-for-30) with three steals, a homer, two triples and eight runs scored.

