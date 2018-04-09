Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Records hit vs. Cardinals
Marte went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.
Marte has notched a hit in each of his past four games, although he's slashing just .211/.231/.342 through his first nine games played. His numbers figure to go up once he notches more at-bats. Marte finished the 2017 season batting .260 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 73 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Supplies three hits Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not starting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Earns early exit•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Agrees to five-year extension•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May hit sixth Opening Day•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Likely everyday second baseman•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...