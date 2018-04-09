Marte went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Marte has notched a hit in each of his past four games, although he's slashing just .211/.231/.342 through his first nine games played. His numbers figure to go up once he notches more at-bats. Marte finished the 2017 season batting .260 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 73 games.