Marte was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to Friday's game against the Giants.

Marte missed three games following the passing of his mother, and returns to the team in San Francisco for the series opener. With Chris Owings (finger) on the disabled list, expect Marte to earn a bulk of the starts at shortstop moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast