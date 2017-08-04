Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reinstated from bereavement list
Marte was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to Friday's game against the Giants.
Marte missed three games following the passing of his mother, and returns to the team in San Francisco for the series opener. With Chris Owings (finger) on the disabled list, expect Marte to earn a bulk of the starts at shortstop moving forward.
