Marte will continue to serve as the designated hitter at least through the current series against the Rockies, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks are being extra cautious with Marte, who sustained a hamstring injury more than two weeks ago. He's since returned but served as the DH in seven games played. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo mentioned giving Marte a day off in the coming days.