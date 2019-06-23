Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Remains sidelined Sunday

Marte (groin) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Marte exited Friday's game with a left groin cramp and will be held out of the lineup for the second straight game. The injury doesn't appear overly serious but the Diamondbacks will nonetheless remain cautious. Tim Locastro will start in center field Sunday while Ildemaro Vargas starts at the keystone in the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories