Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks before being removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe with him. This was the second consecutive game in which he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.