Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed from game late

Marte, who had been dealing with a hamstring injury, was replaced in center field to start the seventh inning of Thursday's win over the Dodgers.

There's nothing to indicate Marte was removed due to an aggravation of the hamstring, so his removal may be attributed to an abundance of caution. The Diamondbacks were leading at the time, 10-4, and it's logical that manager Torey Lovullo did not want to push Marte.