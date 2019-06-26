Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Retreats to bench

Marte is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks will ease Marte back into action after he missed time with a groin injury over the weekend, sending the second baseman to the bench for Wednesday's afternoon contest following Tuesday's night game, during which he went 2-for-4 with a run scored. In his place, Ildemaro Vargas is starting at the keystone and hitting sixth.

More News
Our Latest Stories