Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returns Sunday

Marte started at second base and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Marte was back in action after missing two games with a right hamstring injury. It's the same injury that popped up at the beginning of last week. That he was able to score from second base on an infield hit is a good sign the hamstring has healed.

