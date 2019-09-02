Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returns Sunday
Marte started at second base and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.
Marte was back in action after missing two games with a right hamstring injury. It's the same injury that popped up at the beginning of last week. That he was able to score from second base on an infield hit is a good sign the hamstring has healed.
